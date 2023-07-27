Share
On Thursday, television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, D.C., where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, D.C., where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (Jose Luis Magana / AP)

Breaking: Big Update in Trump Documents Case - Third Person Charged

 By The Associated Press  July 27, 2023 at 3:00pm
Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith‘s team of prosecutors.

A third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Conversation