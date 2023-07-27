Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith‘s team of prosecutors.

A third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

