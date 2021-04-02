Breaking: Critical Incident at Capitol, Barricade Slammed by Vehicle, Helicopter Landing on Grounds, Stretchers Spotted

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a driver rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Both officers were injured. They and the suspect were transported to a hospital, according to a U.S. Capitol Police statement.

U.S. Capitol Police said all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

A law enforcement official also said officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

