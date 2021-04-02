Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Breaking: Critical Incident at Capitol, Barricade Slammed by Vehicle, Helicopter Landing on Grounds, Stretchers Spotted

The US Capitol stands behind razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2021.Patrick Semansky / APThe US Capitol stands behind razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published April 2, 2021 at 10:21am
Mewe Share P Share

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a driver rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Both officers were injured. They and the suspect were transported to a hospital, according to a U.S. Capitol Police statement.

U.S. Capitol Police said all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

TRENDING: 13 States Sue Biden Admin Over 'Egregious' Power Grab Buried in COVID Relief Package

A law enforcement official also said officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Breaking: Critical Incident at Capitol, Barricade Slammed by Vehicle, Helicopter Landing on Grounds, Stretchers Spotted
Defeated Democrat Drops Bid to Have House Overturn Election, Hand Her a Seat in Congress
Would-Be Gas Station Thief Knows It's Over When Man Runs to His Car, Comes Back with a Pistol
Democratic Governor's Mask Mandate Goes Down at State Supreme Court
Biden's Defense Department Cozies Up to Trans Ideology with New Military Policies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×