Breaking: Jan. 6 Panel Issues Subpoena to Trump, Claims He 'Personally Orchestrated' Efforts

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to former President Donald Trump.

The nine-member panel — made up of seven Democrats and two fiercely anti-Trump Republicans — issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress.

“We recognize that a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and Trump foe, wrote in the letter.

“We do not take this action lightly,” they said.

It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether.

He could also go to court and try to stop it.

The subpoena is the latest escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the Capitol incursion, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.

The committee claimed in its letter that it has assembled “overwhelming evidence” that Trump “personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

According to the letter, that included:

• “Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to aid your effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions.”

• “Attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice, including by soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election.”

• “Without any evidentiary basis, illegally pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states.”

• “Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives.”

• “Despite knowing specifically that it was illegal, corruptly pressuring your own Vice President to unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th.”

• “Pressuring Members of Congress to object to valid slates of electors from several states.”

• “Filing false information, under oath, in federal court.”

• “Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol.”

• “Sending a social media message to the nation at 2:24 p.m. – while knowing full well that the violent attack on the Capitol was occurring-in which you incited further violence by publicly condemning your Vice President.”

• “Refusing for hours to disband your rioting supporters by instructing them to leave the Capitol, while you watched the attack unfold on television.”

But the lawmakers said key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is the former president himself.

The panel approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.

Trump Subpoena Letter by The Western Journal

The day after, the former president posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his allegations of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating them.

He made no mention of the subpoena.

