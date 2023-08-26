Share
In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo the Dollar General store is pictured in Luther, Oklahoma.
Breaking: Mass Shooting Leads to Multiple Fatalities at Dollar General Store

 By The Associated Press  August 26, 2023 at 1:56pm
Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

