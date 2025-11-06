Share
News
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California holds the gavel at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2019.
Breaking
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California holds the gavel at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2019. (Carolyn Kaster - File / AP)

Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Retirement After Nearly 40 Years in Congress

 By The Associated Press and    November 6, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek re-election to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her career where she served as the first woman in the speaker’s office.

Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, announced her decision Thursday.

“I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,” Pelosi said in a video address to voters.

Pelosi said she would finish out her final year in office.

“My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power,” she said. “We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

Pelosi added, “And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

The decision was not fully unexpected and continues a trend of a seasoned generation of political leaders stepping aside ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Pelosi remains a political powerhouse in the Democratic Party and played a pivotal role with California’s redistricting effort.

Pelosi, who’s 85, came to politics later in life. But after Pelosi helped orchestrate Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, she has decided to pass the torch, too.

Last year, she experienced a fall resulting in a hip fracture during a whirlwind congressional visit to allies in Europe.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Retirement After Nearly 40 Years in Congress
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Have Plunged This Fall, With Moderna Numbers Expected to Be Even Worse
Federal Judges Rule Trump Admin Must Use Contingency Funds to Partially Fund SNAP
Hundreds of Thousands Evacuate Historically Powerful Hurricane in Eastern Cuba, Jamaica
Dodgers Defeat Blue Jays Deep Into Extra Innings in 'One of the Greatest Games of All Time'
See more...




Seven NYC Firefighters Hospitalized After Huge Car Explosion Creates 'Wall of Fire'
WaPo's Latest ICE Lie Is So Bad the Official DHS X Account Asks 'How Do You People Sleep at Night,' Then Tears the School Teacher Story Apart Point by Point
List: FAA to Cut Flights at 40 'High-Volume' Airports as Shutdown Drags On
Watch: Trump Addresses Nigeria Directly, Promises It Will Be 'Fast, Vicious, and Sweet' When US Rains Down Hellfire to Stop Slaughter of Christians
Breaking: Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Retirement After Nearly 40 Years in Congress
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation