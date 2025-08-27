Breaking: Numerous Victims Reported After Shooting at Catholic School

A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

Local news outlet KARE reported that there are “approximately 20 victims,” some of them children.

More than 20 people were injured and at least two were killed in a tragic shooting incident at Annunciation Catholic Church and its school, located in the southeast neighborhood of Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, during a morning school Mass.

The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been “contained” after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church’s school, and there was no “active threat” to residents.

Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene,” Walz wrote on X.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

A person answering the phone at Annunciation School said students were being evacuated.

Local and state police, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and other authorities were converged on the school.

Dating to 1923, the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school, and social media photos from that day show students in green uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, smiling for the camera and sitting together.

The gunfire was the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city in less than 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.

