Share
News

Breaking: Numerous Victims Reported After Shooting at Catholic School

 By The Associated Press  August 27, 2025 at 7:24am
Share

A shooting occurred Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

Local news outlet KARE reported that there are “approximately 20 victims,” some of them children.


The Minneapolis city government said the shooter had been “contained” after the gunfire at the Annunciation Church’s school, and there was no “active threat” to residents.

Walz said on social media that he had been briefed on the shooting.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene,” Walz wrote on X.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

A person answering the phone at Annunciation School said students were being evacuated.

Local and state police, federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents and other authorities were converged on the school.


Dating to 1923, the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school had an all-school Mass scheduled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to its website. Monday was the first day of school, and social media photos from that day show students in green uniforms greeting each other at bicycle racks, smiling for the camera and sitting together.

The gunfire was the latest in a series of fatal shootings in the city in less than 24 hours. One person was killed and six others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside a high school in Minneapolis. Hours later, two people died in two other shootings in the city.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Breaking: Numerous Victims Reported After Shooting at Catholic School
Shilo Sanders Cut from Team After Getting Ejected for 'Inexcusable' Attack on Opposing Player
Here's What the Illegal 'Maryland Man' Is Up To Following His Release
DeSantis Gives Cities Final 'Pride' Ultimatum: Remove Rainbow Crosswalks or Else
Former NBA Star Faces 30 Days Home Monitoring for Parking Lot Shootout
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation