Brian Dawkins: ‘silence is killing us as men’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins says opening up about depression and suicidal thoughts earlier in his career helped him overcome his issues.

Dawkins, a nine-time Pro Bowl safety with the Eagles and Broncos, tells PodcastOne Sports Now guest host Rob Maaddi that “issues become power” when feelings aren’t held inside.

Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the NFL’s Competition Committee, discusses potential rules changes, including expansion of video review.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he was frustrated by the team’s disappointing finish.

Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum talks about Sam Darnold’s progress throughout his rookie season.

Former Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette shares his thoughts on player safety and his involvement in a players health study by Harvard.

Formers Rams and Panthers linebacker Will Witherspoon breaks down the Super Bowl and AL national writer Paul Newberry gives his thoughts on the Rams-Patriots.

