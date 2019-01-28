Britain’s Sky Sports News returning to US television

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s Sky Sports News is returning to U.S. television this week for a transfer-deadline show on the NBC Sports Network.

NBCSN will simulcast SSN’s deadline show in London from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Thursday. It will then follow with three hours of its own coverage from its studio in Stamford, Connecticut, with host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe.

NBC and SSN talent will appear on each network’s telecasts, according to Sam Flood, executive producer and president of production for NBC and NBCSN.

Sky Sports News, with its focus on British and European soccer, was a staple of the Fox Soccer Channel but was dropped in 2017 when NBC took over U.S. broadcast rights to England’s Premier League from Fox. Premier League highlights are often broadcast on SSN, and Fox no longer had the rights to air those clips.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, outbid 21st Century Fox in September to take control of Sky, and this will be the first major collaboration between the companies.

TRENDING: Republican Florida Senator Urges Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

NBCSN could broadcast SSN more regularly.

“I think that’s always a possibility,” Flood said. “They do an amazing job and they touch a lot of the sports that people in this country care about. So we’re going to look at everything and work as one. We’ve had a number of back-and-forth trips and had conversations about how we can work together, how we can be smart about how we do things.”

NBCSN has used Sky’s postgame coverage of Premier League matches at time this season but has not used Sky’s in-game commentary teams, sticking either with the NBC crew headed by Arlo White or the international feed from Premier League Productions.

Sky has started broadcasting NBC’s “Football Night in America” coverage of the NFL this season. Sky also could contribute to NBC’s Olympics coverage,

“There are people in sports that aren’t commonly covered in the States that the Sky team is on all over,” Flood said, “so they’re certainly opportunities to discuss and look at both behind the camera in front of a camera.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.