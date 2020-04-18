SECTIONS
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Alive After Having Leg Surgically Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

By AP Reports
Published April 18, 2020 at 4:47pm
Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, his wife says.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero, 41, “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”

Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said earlier Saturday.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

His wife has been sending him daily videos of herself and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he can see them when he woke up.

She’s also urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $400,000.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He recently moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer,” and had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

View this post on Instagram

I know Nick is surrounded by angels right now. I am also surrounded by an angel my brother @toddlr 💙 I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing. He is the best uncle, swooping in and taking Elvis on car rides, feeding him, singing songs, holding him for me whenever the phone rings. Anything he can do to help me or so that I can sleep. He’s making sure I’m eating with homemade scones and chicken soup. He has a smile on his face while cutting down cardboard boxes and taking out the trash. I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now. I love you Biggie. Love you to pieces.

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Kloots also shared a post on Saturday thanking her brother for helping care for her son during Cordero’s hospitalization.

“I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing,” she posted.

“I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now.”

The virus has sickened other Broadway veterans, including the actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan.

It has also claimed the life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

