Broadway Star Nick Cordero Alive After Having Leg Surgically Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has had his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, his wife says.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero, 41, “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”

Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said earlier Saturday.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

TRENDING: Sheriff Blows Obama DHS Whistleblower's 'Suicide' Narrative Apart, Says Death Not Ruled Suicide

His wife has been sending him daily videos of herself and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he can see them when he woke up.

She’s also urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $400,000.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical. He recently moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer,” and had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

Kloots also shared a post on Saturday thanking her brother for helping care for her son during Cordero’s hospitalization.

“I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing,” she posted.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Receives Flowers on What Would've Been Her 19th Wedding Anniversary with Kobe

“I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now.”

The virus has sickened other Broadway veterans, including the actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan.

It has also claimed the life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.