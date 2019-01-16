Broadway theaters to dim lights to honor Carol Channing

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway is remembering Tony-winning actress Carol Channing.

The marquee lights of every Broadway theater will dim at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to honor Channing, who died Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 97. The Broadway League says the date marks the anniversary of the 1964 opening of “Hello Dolly!”

Channing delighted American audiences in over 5,000 performances as the scheming matchmaker Dolly Levi. Her performance earned her a Tony Award for best actress.

Broadway League chairman Thomas Schumacher says to see Channing “hold an audience in her thrall was a master class in star power.”

Besides “Hello, Dolly!”, Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism.

TRENDING: Netflix Announces Largest Price Increase in Company History

Channing received a special Tony in 1968 and a Tony for lifetime achievement in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.