Brooke Henderson leads by 2 shots in LPGA opener in Florida

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson of Canada played bogey free Friday on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the winners-only start to the LPGA Tour season.

Ariya Jutanugarn hit shots all over Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons and was not sure how she managed a 67. But it left her two shots behind and tied for second with Lydia Ko (68) and Eun-Hee Ji (69). Jutanugarn is No. 1 in the world coming off a year in which the Thai swept every major award in women’s golf.

Stacy Lewis, in her first event as a mother, followed her 68 with a 74. That dropped her to 17th place in the 26-player field of LPGA Tour winners the last two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.