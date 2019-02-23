SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 9:59am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 10:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says he hungers for an “elephant-sized acquisition,” but the most tempting targets are too expensive for his tastes.

That recipe means Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that Buffett runs, will likely focus on buying stakes in a variety of companies instead of trying to pull off an outright takeover.

Buffett delivered that news Saturday in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. His communique is closely scrutinized by investors because of Buffett’s success in the stock market, where he has built a fortune that Forbes currently pegs at $83 billion .

Berkshire could afford a big deal because it currently holds $112 billion in cash. But Buffett doesn’t expect to open his wallet this year because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







In Milan, Ferragamo, Cavalli focus on color, inclusiveness
Sudan’s al-Bashir picks new premier amid shakeup, protests
Duke’s Williamson ruled out vs Syracuse with knee sprain
Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices
UCLA women rally from 22-down to stun No. 2 Oregon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×