SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse

David Turpin, second from right, and wife, Louise, far left, sit in a courtroom with their attorneys, Allison Lowe, second from left, and David Macher Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. The California couple who shackled some of their 13 children to beds and starved them have pleaded guilty to torture and other abuse. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 10:29pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — As prosecutors brought charges of cruelty and torture against a California couple who had shackled and starved their children for years, they had two goals in mind: Punish the perpetrators and ensure they could never victimize those 13 children in any way again.

On Friday, they appeared to prevail on both counts as David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to 14 criminal charges in a deal prosecutors say will likely keep them in prison for the rest of their lives. At the same time, it will keep their children from the trauma of having to testify at a criminal trial that until Friday’s guilty pleas was scheduled to begin in September.

The couple, scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison on April 13, won’t be eligible for parole for at least 25 years, meaning David Turpin, 57, and his 50-year-old wife are likely to die there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse
R. Kelly due in Chicago court to face sex abuse charges
Aid showdown: Venezuela opposition prepares to deliver goods
Kim, Trump impersonators draw ire of Vietnam’s authorities
Flowers from Meghan Markle’s baby shower donated to charity
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×