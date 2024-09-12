Share
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket on March 25, 2021, in New York. (Mark Lennihan - File / AP)

Campbell Dropping 'Soup' from Its Name

 By The Associated Press  September 12, 2024 at 5:15am
Campbell is ready to drop the soup — at least from its official name.

Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name at an annual meeting of investors on Tuesday. The 155-year-old food seller, which is most famous for its assortment of namesake canned soups, says it would now like to be known as “The Campbell’s Co.”

CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement that this “subtle yet important change” will retain the company’s iconic name “while better reflecting the full breadth” of its portfolio today.

Campbell hasn’t been exclusive to the soup business for some time. The company also owns brands like Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers — and completed a $2.7 billion acquisition of Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces, just earlier this year.

Campbell’s roots date back to 1869, as a modest operation out of New Jersey that later grew. The “Campbell Soup Co.” name was adopted in 1922, according to the company’s website.

The new name isn’t official yet. The “soup” decision is still subject to a shareholder approval vote in November. But the New Jersey company is far from the first to attempt such as makeover. A handful of other food companies have also rebranded themselves over the years — often shedding the mention of the specific item they were known for with shorter corporate title, or even just an updated logo, in hopes of emphasizing other business.

Manoj Thomas, a marketing professor at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, says that it’s important to consider whether a new name will disrupt product recognition or stray from a company’s core identity. But he doesn’t see these risks with Campbell — noting that the move is “unlikely to affect consumer perception” and may instead signal a “drive for expansion and growth.”

