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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a conference held by The Economic Club of New York on May 28, 2026.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a conference held by The Economic Club of New York on May 28, 2026. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian PM Practically Begs Trump for New Partnership as Current Trade Agreement Inches To Expiration

 By The Associated Press  June 2, 2026 at 5:30am
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for a new partnership with the United States on Thursday, just weeks before President Donald Trump decides on whether to renew the free trade agreement between the countries.Carney said in a speech at the Economic Club of New York that there should be a “true partnership” that re-imagines cooperation in specific sectors challenged by global competition.

He made the remarks ahead of the mandatory review of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, in July.

Carney said Canada is diversifying away from the U.S. and signing trade deals with dozens of countries around the world.

“Our core objective across these partnerships is to increase our strategic autonomy. Because we live in a world where integration has been weaponised. Because a country that cannot feed, fuel or defend itself is not truly sovereign,” Carney said.

Trump’s actions — including launching a trade war and suggesting Canada become the 51st U.S. state — have infuriated Canadians and created the political environment for Carney to win the job of prime minister after promising to confront Trump.

The Canadian prime minister has emerged as a spokesman for a movement for countries to find ways to link up and counter the U.S. under Trump. Carney has set a goal for Canada to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, saying American tariffs are causing a chill in investment.

“Canada Strong will help make America great again. The examples are legion where we should work together and compete with the world together. And to those ends, we have made specific, practical proposals to the US Administration,” Carney said.

Canada has been protected by the heaviest impact of Trump’s tariffs by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement but that trade agreement is up for a review and certain key sectors like aluminum and steel have been hit hard by tariffs.

The prime minister noted Canadian aluminum exports to the U.S. are the energy equivalent of 10 Hoover dams and that it doesn’t make sense to replace Canada.

“With America’s growing energy needs, does it make sense to build the Gigawatts needed to replace Canada?” Carney said.

He also noted that on automobiles, Canada is America’s biggest customer, and “an integrated North American market for production is the best and most durable way to confront intense global competition.”

Carney also said on critical minerals, with its vast reserves of potash, nickel, copper and uranium, Canada can be the most reliable supplier that America needs to put affordable food on the table, to strengthen its national defence and meet exploding demand to power AI.

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“At a time of a global energy crisis, Canada provides the United States with the reliable power and critical minerals that help fuel American growth: 99% of U.S. natural gas imports, 85% of electricity imports and 60% of crude oil imports,” Carney said.

Carney said Canada is America’s largest customer, buying more goods than China, Japan and the Germany combined.

“When Canada and the United States have had our differences over the years, we have always — eventually — worked through them, because our shared values and common interests run deep. They run through our economies,” he said.

Carney also met with representatives of BlackRock, JP Morgan Chase, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley and Apollo while in New York.

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister for U.S. trade, is heading to Washington next week for talks. LeBlanc has previously warned that the free trade agreement could be subject to annual review and that uncertainty could be the objective of the Trump administration.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

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The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

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