Breaking: Biden Rushed to Armored SUV as Car Strikes Motorcade Guard Vehicle

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night in Wilmington, Delaware, while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure.

BREAKING: A car has crashed into President Joe Biden’s parked motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware, leaving Biden “shocked.” According to the Daily Mail, Biden’s Secret Service agents pulled their guns on the driver who rammed into one of the SUVs. The man who was driving the car… pic.twitter.com/AgDknqHgl2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2023

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Biden had just been asked a question shouted by a reporter asking why he was trailing in the polls.

He appeared to suggest the reporter was looking at the “wrong polls.”

Then a loud crash could be heard.

Breaking:

Biden’s motorcade involved is involved in an accident.

Biden is asked why he is losing in the polls and suggests that they are looking at the wrong polls, then you can hear the crash. pic.twitter.com/8b0Kyw2oDq — General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) December 18, 2023

Biden paused and looked over toward the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into the armored vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home.

His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

According to USA Today, the vehicle carried a Delaware license plate.

