SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Cardi B is getting her 1st Las Vegas residency

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Cardi B performs at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Cardi B will make her first residency at a Las Vegas club. Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 announced the hip-hop star’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
at 8:25am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cardi B will have her first Last Vegas residency this spring.

Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer’s appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.

Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.

KAOS is part of the Palms’ $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Tickets for select dates are available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.