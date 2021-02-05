Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Celebrated 'Sound of Music' Star Christopher Plummer Dies

Christopher Plummer attends the premiere for 'Knives Out' at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto.Evan Agostini / Invision / APChristopher Plummer attends the premiere for 'Knives Out' at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published February 5, 2021 at 11:16am
Mewe Share P Share

Christopher Plummer, the dashing actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, according to his longtime manager.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer took on celebrated and varied roles, from the villain in 2009’s “Up” to a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star.

He played an Austrian navy captain who flees the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi military, a role he considered “humorless and one-dimensional.”

TRENDING: Donald Trump May Soon Be Kicked Out of the Home He Loves

“We tried so hard to put humor into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The film catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading roles, preferring meaty character parts.

Plummer enjoyed a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider” and continued in films such as 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009’s “The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Celebrated 'Sound of Music' Star Christopher Plummer Dies
State Police Officer Fatally Shot by Violent Drug Dealer During Highway Traffic Stop
Divided House Hands Down Unprecedented Punishment to GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Dem Governor's Statewide Mask Mandate Goes Down in GOP Fight to Restore 'Rule of Law'
Trump Rejects Democratic 'PR Stunt,' Won't Testify at Impeachment Trial
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×