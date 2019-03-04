SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

CEO of fashion house Ted Baker quits over workplace claims

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:02am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 3:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The CEO of fashion retailer Ted Baker has resigned after allegations that he enforced a “hugging” culture at the company.

Ray Kelvin had been forced to take a leave of absence last year following the allegations of harassment. Kelvin denies the allegation.

Executive Chairman David Bernstein said Monday that “in light of the allegations made against him, Ray has decided that it is in the best interests of the company for him to resign so that the business can move forward under new leadership.”

George Salmon, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says that Kelvin was crucial to building the company up from a single shirt ship in Glasgow into a 1 billion pound-plus global company.

But he says “a rocky few months has seen that premium market value disappear.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Man charged with egg assault on UK opposition leader
CEO of fashion house Ted Baker quits over workplace claims
British museum agrees to return emperor’s hair to Ethiopia
Estonia faces complex coalition talks amid far-right gains
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×