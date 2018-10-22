SECTIONS
Media Watch US News
Print

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shotA caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border. (CBS News screen shot)

By Peter Hasson
at 6:36pm
Print

The Associated Press changed a headline Sunday after a backlash from liberals furious at the AP for describing a caravan of migrants heading toward the United States as an “army.”

“A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US,” read the original headline on the AP story. The AP later changed the headline to replace the word “army” with “caravan.”

Though the AP has used the word “army” to refer to large groups of people besides migrants — including nurses and political activists — many on the political left criticized the news service for its original headline.

“This is not only incorrect, but it enables a racist narrative sold by this @POTUS and his supporters,” wrote liberal Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith. “Armies invade. These people are running away.”

TRENDING: Newspaper Slammed over ‘Sick’ Cartoon Depicting Combat Vet GOP Candidate Being Shot Down

“AP borrows language from fascists and refers to child refugees and their mothers fleeing US-fueled violence and poverty as an ‘army,’” wrote left-wing writer Ben Norton. “Truly vile.”

Bob Brigham, a writer for left-wing website Raw Story, accused the AP of spreading “#FakeNews” and a “lie” about the migrant caravan.

“This may be one of the worst headlines I’ve ever seen from a major media outlet. Pure rightwing framing,” claimed liberal activist Peter Daou.

“Toddlers and their parents are not an ‘army,’” wrote Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffrey. “They are not marching. They are struggling. They are not an army, they are a ragtag group of refugees. Words matter.”

Others leveled similar criticisms.

RELATED: How a Professor Who Lost His Job for Being Conservative Fought Back and Won

The AP did not immediately return a request for comment on the headline change.

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico and cease aid to some Central American countries in order to stop the caravan.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Steven Beyer

Migrants from Central America and Mexico are part of a growing caravan headed north toward the border with the United States.Slate / Twitter screen shot

National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

Randy DeSoto

Demonstrators stand outside a building where House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to volunteers at a get out the vote event for Florida Democratic congressional candidates Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla.Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo

Angry Mob of Protesters Confronts Nancy Pelosi – ‘Socialism Sucks’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.