Charges Announced Against Newly Arrested Member of Epstein's Inner Circle

In this Aug.13, 2019, file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in Paris.Francois Mori / APIn this Aug.13, 2019, file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in Paris. (Francois Mori / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 19, 2020 at 3:54am
A modeling agent associated with disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been charged in France with sexual harassment and the rape of minors over 15 years old.

Jean-Luc Brunel was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation on Wednesday at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was preparing to take a flight to Senegal.

The Paris prosecutor announced in a statement on Saturday that the charges were handed out Friday by a magistrate at the end of Brunel’s custody period.

It said Brunel was not handed any human trafficking charges, which was one of the main lines of inquiry.

The magistrate decided that there was not currently enough evidence to rule on that count, but he was not acquitted and could be charged in the future if anything new emerges. Brunel was remanded in custody.

Brunel is being investigated as part of a broad French probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by Epstein and his circle.

Multiple women have identified themselves as victims and spoken to police since the French probe was opened in August last year, the same month in which Epstein reportedly committed suicide in jail.

A former model who testified to French police that she was drugged and raped as a teenager by Brunel said she wept tears of joy at the news of his detention.

