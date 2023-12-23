Share
Charlie Sheen Attacked in Home, Malibu Neighbor Arrested

 By The Associated Press  December 22, 2023 at 5:39pm
Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was accused of assaulting the actor in his Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday.

She was also taken into custody on charges of burglary and using force likely to create bodily injury.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Sheen told investigators he opened his door after hearing a knock and the woman forced her way into his home and attacked him, TMZ reported.

Police told the outlet she reportedly “ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him … and then went back to her own house.”

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.”

He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

