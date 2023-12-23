Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was accused of assaulting the actor in his Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday.

She was also taken into custody on charges of burglary and using force likely to create bodily injury.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Sheen told investigators he opened his door after hearing a knock and the woman forced her way into his home and attacked him, TMZ reported.

Police told the outlet she reportedly “ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him … and then went back to her own house.”

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.”

Are you a fan of Charlie Sheen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 46% (129 Votes) No: 54% (151 Votes)

He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.