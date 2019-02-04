Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — True north isn’t quite where it used to be.

The magnetic north pole has been moving so fast that scientists on Monday released an update of where true north really was, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Earth’s north magnetic pole is wandering about 34 miles (55 kilometers) a year. It crossed the international date line at the end of 2017. It’s leaving the Canadian Arctic on its way to Siberia.

The shifting magnetic pole is a problem for compasses. Airplanes and boats also rely on magnetic north usually as backup navigation.

