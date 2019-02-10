Chelsea routed 6-0 by Man City for biggest loss in 28 years

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea was handed its heaviest loss in 28 years on Sunday when Manchester City routed Maurizio Sarri’s side 6-0 in the Premier League.

The meeting of the last two champions was a complete mismatch as Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick for the second successive weekend.

City regained top spot from Liverpool in its title defense as 2017 champion Chelsea ended the weekend by dropping out of the Champions League places into sixth.

Raheem Sterling scored twice — City’s opener in the fourth minute and the sixth in the 80th — and Ilkay Gundogan also netted.

It was Chelsea’s third consecutive away loss in the league, following a 2-0 collapse at Arsenal and 4-0 humiliation against Bournemouth.

TRENDING: Watch: Mike Pence Helps Collapsed Man Mid-Speech, Continues on with Unflappable Poise

Chelsea’s previous heaviest loss came in April 1991 — a year before the inception of the Premier League — when Nottingham Forest beat the west London club 7-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.