Kangaroo Escapes Petting Zoo in Feat of Derring-Do, Leads Zookeeper on 3-Day Chase as Heat-Seeking Drone Helps Solve the Case

How does a kangaroo escape a petting zoo?

It’s not the opening line to a dad joke. If you’re Chesney the kangaroo, you scale an eight-foot fence and go on the lam for three days, giving your keeper sleepless nights and sending residents of a small Wisconsin town on a search that would end happily on Saturday.

The unprecedented leap at Sunshine Farm in Necedah, Wisconsin, last week was precipitated by some stray dogs that rushed the enclosure and spooked the 16-month-old Chesney, according to his keeper, Debbie Marland.

She and friends then trekked hither and yon in the town, which is about 160 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

They chased reports of sightings and even rented heat-seeking drones, which proved effective in narrowing down the wanderings of the high-jumping adventurer.

“I was putting on about 37,000 steps per day looking for him,” Marland said Sunday. “I haven’t done so much exercise in a very long time.”

Chesney and his roommate, Kenny, are named for country-music star Kenny Chesney. They’re among 25 animals at Sunshine Farm, which has horses, sheep, alpacas, Kunekune pigs, Highland cows, and a Bactrian camel. The farm is generally open Fridays through Sundays from mid-May through mid-November, and tours are offered to visitors, who can interact with the animals.

Chesney escaped about 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday. Though he stayed within a three-mile radius of the farm, he kept his pursuers guessing.

Colton Johnson, owner of Midwest Aerial Drone Services, has used heat-sensing drones to help hunters recover deer and reunite missing dogs with their owners. Now he can add a kangaroo to the list.

Johnson spent three days trailing Chesney alongside Marland and a team of volunteers. His strategy was similar to the one he uses to find lost pets, but Johnson said the appearance of Chesney’s heat signature on the drone footage was unique.

“It almost looked like a dinosaur running through the woods,” Johnson said. “It’s got a long tail, and the way it was moving and hopping, that’s the only way that I can describe it.”

The team caught up with Chesney on Wednesday and again Thursday night, but Johnson said the frightened kangaroo slipped away — once by jumping into a cold river — and Johnson lost track on the drone.

According to Marland’s friend, Stacy Brereton, who helps out at the farm routinely, Friday was a tough day. No one had spotted Chesney all day, and searchers feared he had wandered farther afield into even more unfamiliar territory, Brereton said.

Then, Friday night, Chesney was discovered nestled under a tree in a wooded area. A group of searchers surrounded him, but ever fleet of foot — 20 mph is no stretch for him — Chesney eluded them.

Marland returned to the area Saturday morning with Chesney’s favorite treats and pieces of material that had his and Kenny’s scent. Other searchers later joined her. But with no sign of the kangaroo, they started packing up. Just then, they spotted the long-eared kangaroo with outsize back legs approaching.

Brereton stepped up with a delicate touch.

“He had a very calm attitude when he walked up, obviously, you could tell he wasn’t in fight-or-flight mode, so I just went with that,” Brereton said. “I just stayed calm with him, and I just kind of went and sat and let him come to me.”

Chesney heard the voices and wanted attention, said Brereton, who eventually scooped up the 40-pound animal.

“I do believe he heard our comforting voices, he smelled the familiar smells of home, and it just made him feel safe,” said Brereton, adding, “I’m just glad he loves me as much as I love him.”

Marland said the “the community really did come together” for the kangaroo, who is now something of a celebrity. A Sunshine Farm fan has written a children’s book about Chesney’s adventures, which Marland hopes to publish and sell to recoup some of the search costs.

Kenny, who with his marsupial mate has the run of Marland’s house, was happy to be reunited with Chesney. Though hungry and tired, Chesney was otherwise healthy, but will get a checkup with the veterinarian shortly.

To be safe, Marland added, a new mesh top will be placed over the kangaroo enclosure to prevent any more high-jumping hijinks.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

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