Eleven people standing outside a family gathering Saturday night were shot, including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the crime-ridden city’s South Side.

Four victims were children, police said Sunday. An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot, while a 1-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and listed in critical condition.

A 9-year-old boy was also injured with a graze wound to his finger and hospitalized.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome told reporters Saturday that the shooting happened when shots were fired at a crowd standing outside a family gathering about 9 p.m.

JUST IN: Last night 11 people were shot in a Chicago neighborhood including 4 children, one as young as 1. An SUV pulled up and opened fire on a crowd before fleeing. One 8 year old has passed away and others are in critical condition. All of the victims were African… pic.twitter.com/GdziXTxorX — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 14, 2024

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said.

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

Police responding to a gunfire alert applied tourniquets and chest seals to victims, who also included adults between the ages of 19 and 40, Jerome said.

WAR: Iran launched dozens of deadly ICBMs, cruise missiles, and suicide drones at Israel last night and yet more people were killed in gun-free zones in Chicago. Perhaps we out to ask Israel to help? pic.twitter.com/YHhyII35dU — @amuse (@amuse) April 14, 2024

A 36-year-old man who was shot in the arms and and back was listed in critical condition.

The other adults were listed in good condition, police said Sunday.

Is gang crime out of control in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1492 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

The investigation was still in the preliminary stages but witnesses told police that a black sedan approached and someone fired shots into the crowd before fleeing, police said Sunday. It’s the kind of gang violence Chicago has seen too much of.

Jerome also told reporters Saturday that witness accounts described two possible shooters on foot.

It’s just the latest incident in a story of spiraling violence that has made the Windy City a byword for criminal deaths in the country.

A report from WBBM-TV in Chicago is below.







“Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds,” Jerome said, according to NBC News.

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.