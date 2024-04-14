Share
News

Young Girl Dead, Boys 1 and 8 Listed in Critical Condition After Unthinkable US Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'

 By The Associated Press  April 13, 2024 at 11:55pm
Share

Eleven people standing outside a family gathering Saturday night were shot, including a young girl who was killed in what Chicago police believe was gang-related violence on the crime-ridden city’s South Side.

Four victims were children, police said Sunday. An 8-year-old girl was fatally shot, while a 1-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and listed in critical condition.

A 9-year-old boy was also injured with a graze wound to his finger and hospitalized.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome told reporters Saturday that the shooting happened when shots were fired at a crowd standing outside a family gathering about 9 p.m.

Trending:
Knifeman's Rampage Ends with 7 People Dead

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related,” Jerome said.

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

Police responding to a gunfire alert applied tourniquets and chest seals to victims, who also included adults between the ages of 19 and 40, Jerome said.

A 36-year-old man who was shot in the arms and and back was listed in critical condition.

The other adults were listed in good condition, police said Sunday.

Is gang crime out of control in America?

The investigation was still in the preliminary stages but witnesses told police that a black sedan approached and someone fired shots into the crowd before fleeing, police said Sunday. It’s the kind of gang violence Chicago has seen too much of.

Jerome also told reporters Saturday that witness accounts described two possible shooters on foot.

It’s just the latest incident in a story of spiraling violence that has made the Windy City a byword for criminal deaths in the country.

A report from WBBM-TV in Chicago is below.



“Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds,” Jerome said, according to NBC News.

Related:
US Judge Tosses Lawsuits Against Former Military Commander Accused of War Crimes

“The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




US Judge Tosses Lawsuits Against Former Military Commander Accused of War Crimes
Kobe Bryant's Widow Gives Huge Gift to LA Team on Anniversary of His Last Game
Young Girl Dead, Boys 1 and 8 Listed in Critical Condition After Unthinkable US Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Dead Whale Found Washed Up on US Shore - Disturbing Injuries Found on the Massive Animal
Caitlin Clark and Iowa Fall to Undefeated South Carolina in Epic March Madness Showdown
See more...

Conversation