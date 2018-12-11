China’s auto sales fall in November for fifth month

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales plunged in November as a painful contraction in the biggest global market deepened for a fifth month.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans shrank 16 percent from a year earlier to just under 2.2 million.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, fell 19 percent to just under 2.5 million units.

Auto demand has weakened as Chinese economic growth cooled and a tariff fight with Washington fueled uncertainty among buyers.

The slump is a setback for global automakers that are looking to China to drive revenue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.