Chinese exports fall amid US tariffs, weak global demand

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports to the United States fell 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the first two months of 2019 as President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs chilled demand, while sales to the rest of the world also slid.

Customs data released Friday show China’s global exports sank 4.6 percent from a year earlier in January and February. Analysts look at the total for the two months to screen out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, when factories close for up to two weeks.

Forecasters say even if Beijing and Washington settle their battle over Chinese technology policy, export growth this year should be lackluster due to weakening global economic growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.