Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Chris Christie Hospitalized with 'Mild' COVID Symptoms

In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, New Jersey. Christie announced on Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.Julio Cortez / AP, FileIn this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, New Jersey. Christie announced on Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (Julio Cortez / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 3, 2020 at 3:41pm
P Share Print

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted Saturday that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie said that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center on Saturday afternoon. He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.

“Due to my history of asthma, we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he tweeted.

TRENDING: Biden Says Arabic Word Frequently Used by Muslims During Debate

The 58-year-old Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Trump’s former 2016 rival told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday in Cleveland during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Christie had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not having any symptoms then.

Text messages were left seeking comment from Christie early Saturday evening.

In addition to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have traveled with the president or attended events with him over the last several days have contracted the virus.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Chris Christie Hospitalized with 'Mild' COVID Symptoms
Ex-Major League Baseball Player At Large After Alleged Murder
Former Leader of Black Muslim Temple Charged in $22 Million PPP Fraud Scheme
Florida Democrats Up Against the Wall Amid Surge in New GOP Voters
Dem Senate Challenger Admits to Illicit Texts with Campaign Strategist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×