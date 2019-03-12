Coaches pick Tennessee’s Williams SEC player of the year

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams as the league’s player of the year for a second straight season.

He’s the first person to win the honor in consecutive seasons since Arkansas’ Corliss Williamson in 1994-95. Williams also is the Associated Press’ SEC player of the year.

SEC coaches named Mississippi’s Kermit Davis coach of the year, Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson freshman of the year, LSU’s Skylar Mays scholar-athlete of the year and South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett sixth man of the year. LSU’s Tremont Waters and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans are co-defensive players of the year.

Coaches’ first-team all-SEC selections are Williams, Waters, Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford, Kentucky’s PJ Washington, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield.

Second-team picks include Johnson, Mays, Auburn’s Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Georgia’s Nicolas Claxton, Kentucky’s Tyler Herro, Ole Miss’ Terence Davis and Tennessee’s Jordan Bone.

