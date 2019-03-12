SECTIONS
Coaches pick Tennessee’s Williams SEC player of the year

FILE - In this , Saturday, March 9, 2019 file photo, Kentucky's PJ Washington (25) reacts after being fouled near Florida's Mike Okauru (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky. Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Associated Press’ Southeastern Conference player of the year and Mississippi’s Kermit Davis is coach of the year. Williams earned unanimous first-team all-SEC honors for a second straight season. The 14-member media panel also voted Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford, Kentucky’s PJ Washington, LSU’s Tremont Waters and Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon to the first team. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 9:24am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams as the league’s player of the year for a second straight season.

He’s the first person to win the honor in consecutive seasons since Arkansas’ Corliss Williamson in 1994-95. Williams also is the Associated Press’ SEC player of the year.

SEC coaches named Mississippi’s Kermit Davis coach of the year, Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson freshman of the year, LSU’s Skylar Mays scholar-athlete of the year and South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett sixth man of the year. LSU’s Tremont Waters and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans are co-defensive players of the year.

Coaches’ first-team all-SEC selections are Williams, Waters, Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford, Kentucky’s PJ Washington, Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, South Carolina’s Chris Silva and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield.

Second-team picks include Johnson, Mays, Auburn’s Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Georgia’s Nicolas Claxton, Kentucky’s Tyler Herro, Ole Miss’ Terence Davis and Tennessee’s Jordan Bone.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

