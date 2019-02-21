SECTIONS
Coast Guard officer accused of making hit list of Democrats

This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. He is due in court on Feb. 21 in Maryland. Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers say Hasson described an "interesting idea" in a 2017 draft email that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply." (U.S. District Court via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 10:14am
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and dreamed of mass murder drew up a computer-spreadsheet hit list of Democratic politicians and TV journalists.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington as an acquisitions officer on a program to equip the agency with advanced new cutters, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on gun and drug offenses.

But prosecutors say those charges are just “tip of the iceberg.”

The 49-year-old Hasson was arrested last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

