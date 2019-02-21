Coast Guard officer accused of making hit list of Democrats

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and dreamed of mass murder drew up a computer-spreadsheet hit list of Democratic politicians and TV journalists.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington as an acquisitions officer on a program to equip the agency with advanced new cutters, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on gun and drug offenses.

But prosecutors say those charges are just “tip of the iceberg.”

The 49-year-old Hasson was arrested last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.