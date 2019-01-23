Comcast loses cable users, but internet subscribers rise

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comcast continues to lose its U.S. cable customers, but racked up more internet subscribers and got a revenue boost from Sky, its big bet on European TV.

The Philadelphia company said Wednesday that it had fourth-quarter net income of $2.51 billion, or 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 64 cents per share, which is 2 cents better than expected according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $27.85 billion, also edging out expectations.

Shares of Comcast Corp. are up 3 percent before the opening bell.

