SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

‘Come From Away,’ ‘Company’ lead race for UK Olivier Awards

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 8:52am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 8:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Musicals “Come From Away” and “Company” lead the race for Britain’s Olivier theater awards with nine nominations apiece.

“Come From Away,” about a Newfoundland town that sheltered stranded air travelers on 9/11, is up for best new musical, while a gender-switched production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” is nominated for best musical revival.

Sweeping gay-history drama “The Inheritance” has eight nominations including best new play, best actor for Kyle Soller and best supporting actress for Vanessa Redgrave.

A revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I” starring Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe has six nominations.

Other acting contenders announced Tuesday include Ian McKellen for “King Lear,” Gillian Anderson for “All About Eve” and Sophie Okonedo for “Antony and Cleopatra.”

TRENDING: Former Planned Parenthood Worker Reveals Disturbing Baby ‘Plague’ Hit Clinic Employees

Winners will be announced April 7 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







3 get prison in college basketball recruiting scandal
California AG to announce Clark investigation results
Proposed order on campus speech follows wave of complaints
Counterterror police examine 3 explosive devices in London
AP Interview: Czech PM praises Trump ahead of meeting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×