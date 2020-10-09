Login
Commission on Presidential Debates Cancels 2nd Trump-Biden Matchup

The White House is seen on Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Jacquelyn Martin / APThe White House is seen on Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 9, 2020 at 9:52am
The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 debate would be scrapped.

The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place virtually because of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump balked at holding the debate virtually, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision to avoid having the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

