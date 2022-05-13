Share
News
Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, lies in ruins the day after an explosion on May 31, 2017.
Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wisconsin, lies in ruins the day after an explosion on May 31, 2017. (John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Company Charged with Fraud and Conspiracy in Connection to Deadly Corn Plant Explosion

 By The Associated Press  May 13, 2022 at 8:28am
Share

A federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders, court records indicate.

The indictment alleges that between March 2013 and February 2018, the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the Cambria plant as required by federal regulations and falsified records to make it look as if the cleanings were completed.

The indictment, which alleges that Didion’s safety violations caused the five employees’ deaths, goes on to say that dust filters in the plant weren’t properly ventilated.

The indictment seeks all of the profits Didion has made off of the alleged conspiracy.

Trending:
Leaked Audio: Lindsey Graham Caught Praising Joe Biden Before Inauguration

Didion officials issued a statement saying the explosion was an accident and that they were disappointed that the federal government decided to pursue “unwarranted charges.”

“What happened on May 31, five years ago was a horrible accident, not a criminal act,” the company said.

“While we have cooperated fully with the investigation since day one, we now must respond with a strong, vigorous defense for the company and our team.”

The explosion on May 31, 2017, leveled most of the sprawling facility about 45 miles northeast of Madison.



Killed in the blast were Didion employees Duelle Block, Robert Goodenow, Carlos “Charly” Nunez, Angel Reyes and Pawel Tordoff.

Fifteen more people were injured.

Related:
A Rare Blood-Red 'Eclipse for the Americas' Will Hit the Sky This Weekend - Here's How to See It

Federal inspectors have said an accumulation of grain dust likely caused the explosion.

Corn dust is combustible; if concentrations in the air reach a high level a spark or other ignition source can cause it to catch fire and explode.

Federal regulations require grain mill operators to perform regular cleanings to reduce dust accumulations that could fuel a blast.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Didion more than $1.8 million in connection with the explosion in the months following the explosion.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




A Rare Blood-Red 'Eclipse for the Americas' Will Hit the Sky This Weekend - Here's How to See It
Company Charged with Fraud and Conspiracy in Connection to Deadly Corn Plant Explosion
Mike Pence Makes Most Significant Break from Trump Yet with Endorsement Announcement
US Producer Prices Surge Upward, Signaling More Pain Is Coming for Americans
Passenger with Zero Flight Experience Successfully Lands Plane After Pilot Goes Down
See more...

Conversation