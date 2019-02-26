SECTIONS
Conley, Grizzlies dent Lakers’ playoff hopes in 110-105 win

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11), Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center, and Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday (7) struggle for control of the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 9:02pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Conley had 30 points including key free throws in the final minute, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies put another dent in the Lakers’ playoff hopes with a 110-105 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.

LeBron James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but made only 8 of 23 shots. Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 32 points, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 22 as Los Angeles, which entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference, lost its fourth of five.

Joakim Noah had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Avery Bradley scored 15 points for Memphis, which ended a four-game skid.

Memphis led 105-98 with 1:42 left, but a 3-pointer from Kuzma and a three-point play from James pulled the Lakers within 105-103 with a minute left.

Conley converted 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, and one Laker possession ended with an offensive foul on James. An airball on a 3-point attempt by James with 16 seconds left gave the Grizzlies the ball with a 108-103 lead.

Bradley made a pair of free throws with nine seconds left to provide the winning margin.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Lonzo Ball missed his 12th straight game with a left ankle sprain. … With an assist in the first quarter, James moved past Andre Miller for 10th place in NBA history. James entered the game tied with Miller with 8,524 assists. … Los Angeles shot 70 percent (14 of 20) in the first quarter, but trailed 34-31. For the game, the Lakers shot 45 percent. … James had 10 points in the fourth. … Ingram was 12 of 18 from the field, including all three of his 3-pointers.

Grizzlies: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game there was no medical update on F Jaren Jackson Jr. (right thigh bruise) or timetable for his return. … He also had no update on Kyle Anderson, who missed his 10th straight game with right shoulder soreness. Anderson sought a third opinion on the injury last week. … Bradley was helped to the locker room with 2:22 left in the third quarter when he fell at the Grizzlies bench after trying to block Kuzma’s shot. He returned in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

