Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Conservatives Staging Free Speech Rally Attacked, Event Organizer Left Bloody Mess

An attacker pulls back to punch an organizer of a free speech rally Saturday in San Francisco.Noah Berger / APAn attacker pulls back to punch an organizer of a free speech rally Saturday in San Francisco. About a dozen pro-Trump demonstrators were met by several hundred counter-protesters. At least one Trump supporter and three police officers were injured. There were no arrests. (Noah Berger / AP)  

By The Associated Press
Published October 17, 2020 at 3:21pm
P Share Print

A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco on Saturday after several hundred counterprotesters surged the area, outnumbering and attacking those gathered, including knocking one in the mouth.

A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed a Trump supporter being taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza.

A group called Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech. Members of the group wore red “Make America Great Again” Trump campaign hats and carried pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags and U.S. flags.

Philip Anderson, the organizer of the event, posted photos to social media of his bloody mouth with a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely.

TRENDING: The Identity of the Mysterious Nodding Woman from the Trump Town Hall Has Been Revealed

“Antifa tried to kill us all,” he wrote.

Anderson took the stage at about 1 p.m. and was greeted by chants and plastic water bottles and glass bottles thrown over police barricades.

The event was canceled, although both sides lingered in the area into the afternoon.

Warning: The following video contains strong language that may be offensive to some readers.

The San Francisco Police Department said three officers were injured when they were assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.

RELATED: DOJ Sends Scathing Letter Demanding San Francisco Lift 'Draconian' Church Restrictions

No arrests were made, the department said.

Anderson called the counterprotesters hypocrites and said they are the reason why he’s voting for President Donald Trump.

“I love America, I love this country and I love free speech,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Conservatives Staging Free Speech Rally Attacked, Event Organizer Left Bloody Mess
'Home Improvement' Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Alleged Assault and Strangulation
Teenage Chechen Refugee Carried Out Gruesome Execution of French Teacher, Officials Say
Legendary Actress Rhonda Fleming Dead at Age 97
Age 5 Boy Becomes Unknowing Hero After Helping Locate Zoo's Stolen Ring-Tail Lemur
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×