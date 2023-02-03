Parler Share
Police found “multiple bodies” Thursday in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, Michigan, which is less than 10 miles from Detroit, above.
Police found "multiple bodies" Thursday in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, Michigan, which is less than 10 miles from Detroit, above. (AP / Paul Sancya)

Police Searching for Missing Rappers Make Gruesome Discovery in 'Rat Infested' Building

 By The Associated Press  February 2, 2023 at 8:42pm
Authorities searching for three Detroit-area rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks found “multiple bodies” Thursday at a vacant apartment building in Highland Park, Michigan.

State police cautioned that the identities of the bodies had not been confirmed.

“Please remember all victims have families, and we don’t have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn’t get it right,” state police said on Twitter. “Once information is confirmed we will update.”

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly — one of the missing rappers — told the Detroit Free Press that police informed Kelly’s family about the discovery.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers during this extremely difficult time,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, said on Facebook.

Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled. The three have not been seen since then.

State police said “multiple victims” were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, which is less than 10 miles from Detroit.

The building was described as being “in very poor condition and rat infested,” an environment that was slowing progress for investigators.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.

Conversation