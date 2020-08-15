SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Counter-Protesters Clash with Ring-Wing Group at Michigan Rally

A police car is seen in this stock image.(Randy Faris / Getty Images)A police car is seen in this stock image. (Randy Faris / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 15, 2020 at 1:26pm
P Share Print

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that’s when we stepped in,” Coakley said.

Counter-protesters staged an event in the area at the same time as a rally that the Proud Boys had planned, according to local media reports.

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

TRENDING: Watch Christie Savage Kasich for Trump Attack, Then Dem Contributor Joins in: ‘We Don’t Want Him Either!’

Warning: The video below contains strong language.

Some fistfights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

The Proud Boys have been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Senate GOP Preparing Trimmed-Down Virus Aid Proposal After Negotiation Breakdown
UK Reports Troubling Spike in Depression During Lockdown
Trump Announces High-Profile Pardon
Michelle Obama Gets Hit with an AP Fact Check Over Convention Claim
Judge Deals Blow to Law Keeping Biological Males out of Girls' Sports
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×