Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that’s when we stepped in,” Coakley said.

Counter-protesters staged an event in the area at the same time as a rally that the Proud Boys had planned, according to local media reports.

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

Warning: The video below contains strong language.

Hell has broken loose pic.twitter.com/SBj5GqdhFq — Samuel J. Robinson (@samueljrob) August 15, 2020

Some fistfights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

The Proud Boys have been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.

