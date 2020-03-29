Country Singer Joe Diffie Dies of Coronavirus Two Days After Announcing Diagnosis

Country singer Joe Diffie has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 61.

The singer had a string of hits in the 1990s with chart-topping ballads and honky-tonk singles like “Home” and “Pickup Man.”

Diffie on Friday announced he had contracted the coronavirus, becoming the first country star to go public with such a diagnosis.

Diffie’s publicist Scott Adkins said the singer died Sunday due to complications from the virus.

TRENDING: Frmr Obamacare Chief Pushes Panic, Tells 360K People Hospital Is Out of Ventilators - It Wasn't

“GRAMMY-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a statement on the singer’s Facebook page read.

“His family respects their privacy at this time.”

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years.

His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

His mid-90s albums “Honkey Tonk Attitude” and “Third Rock From the Sun” went platinum.

Eighteen of Diffie’s singles landed in the top 10, with five going No. 1. In his 2013 single “1994,” Jason Aldean name-checked the ’90s country mainstay.

RELATED: Coronavirus Takes Life of Songwriter of 'I Love Rock and Roll' Alan Merrill

Diffie is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and five children from four marriages.

Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

CORRECTION, March 29, 2020: This post originally misstated the name of Joe Diffie’s wife, Tara.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.