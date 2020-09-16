Login
Court Blocks Trump Order Keeping Illegal Aliens Out of States' Congressional Count

In this April 5, 2020, file photo, an envelope containing a 2020 census letter is shown in Detroit.Paul Sancya / AP, FileIn this April 5, 2020, file photo, an envelope containing a 2020 census letter is shown in Detroit. (Paul Sancya / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published September 16, 2020 at 3:52pm
A week after a three-judge panel blocked an order from President Donald Trump seeking to exclude illegal immigrants from the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets, the Trump administration on Wednesday gave notice it intends to appeal.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether an appellate court or the Supreme Court will get the case next since the Trump administration filed notices for both courts. Either way, the case is likely to end up at the Supreme Court.

A panel of three federal judges in New York last week said Trump’s order was unlawful. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the U.S. Census Bureau, from excluding illegal aliens when handing in 2020 census figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

The judges said that illegal immigrants qualify to be counted in the states in which they reside.

Opponents of the order said undocumented residents use the nation’s roads, parks and other public amenities and should be taken into account for any distribution of federal resources.

The numbers used for apportionment are derived from the head count of every U.S. resident that is set to end in two weeks. The census also helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

After Trump issued the order in July, around a half dozen lawsuits across the U.S. were filed by states, cities, immigrant advocates and civil rights groups challenging its legality.

The New York case was the first to get a ruling.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







