SECTIONS
News
Print

Court OKs Mary Trump Tell-All Despite Agreement

In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins Donald Trump at an event in New York.Diane Bonadreff / AP, FileIn this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins Donald Trump at an event in New York. (Diane Bonadreff / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 1, 2020 at 5:59pm
Print

A New York appeals court on Wednesday allowed a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece over the objections of the president’s brother.

The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division said it was lifting a temporary restraint that a judge put on Simon & Schuster a day earlier that sought to block distribution of the book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The appeals ruling, written by Judge Alan D. Scheinkman, left in place restraints against Mary Trump, the book’s author and the president’s niece, after the president’s brother, Robert Trump, said she agreed with family members not to write about their relationships without permission.

Robert Trump had sued Mary Trump to block publication of a book promoted to contain an “insider’s perspective” of “countless holiday meals,” “family interactions” and “family events.”

Scheinkman left in place a restraint that blocked Mary Trump and any agent of hers from distributing the book, but the court made clear it was not considering the publisher to be an agent, though that issue could be decided in further proceedings at the lower court.

TRENDING: Fox News Fires Veteran Anchor After Sexual Misconduct Allegation

“The evidence submitted is insufficient for this Court to determine whether the plaintiff is likely to succeed in establishing that claim,” the appeals court said in an opinion written by Judge Alan D. Scheinkman.

Although the book was scheduled to be published on July 28, Simon & Schuster said thousands of copies of the book had already been sent to bookstores and others.

The appeals court noted it was ruling after hearing oral arguments from lawyers for Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster and before lawyers for Robert Trump submitted opposition papers.

In court papers, the publisher said it was not aware of an agreement between Mary Trump and her relatives until she was sued.

Should the publisher be allowed to distribute this book?

In a statement, Simon and Schuster said it was gratified with the ruling, which it said would let Mary Trump tell her story.

The publisher said the book was of “great interest and importance to the national discourse that fully deserves to be published for the benefit of the American public.”

It added: “As all know, there are well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions, and we remain confident that the preliminary injunction will be denied.”

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said in a statement it was “very good news that the prior restraint against Simon & Schuster has been vacated.”

He added that he believed a similar finding was necessary for Mary Trump, “based on the First Amendment and basic contract law.”

RELATED: Will COVID Optics Derail Trump 2020? This Is Pence's Masterful Answer

In ruling, Scheinkman said people are free to negotiate away their First Amendment rights, especially if they are compensated well. Robert Trump maintains that she was.

But he noted that “while parties are free to enter into confidentiality agreements, courts are not necessarily obligated to specifically enforce them.”

The judge wrote that “whatever legitimate public interest there may have been in the family disputes of a real estate developer and his relatives may be considerably heightened by that real estate developer now being President of the United States and a current candidate for reelection.”

He added: “Stated differently, the legitimate interest in preserving family secrets may be one thing for the family of a real estate developer, no matter how successful; it is another matter for the family of the President of the United States.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







26 Slain in Deadliest Mexican Drug Attack in a Decade
Putin Extends Rule to 2036 After Controversial Election
Congress Comes Down on Tyrannical Chinese Security Law
Court OKs Mary Trump Tell-All Despite Agreement
LA Reverses Course 3 Months After Dem Mayor Wanted To Increase Police Budget
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×