SECTIONS
Crime US News WJ Wire
Print

9th Circuit Court of Appeals Hands Kate Steinle’s Parents a Tough Loss

From left, Brad Steinle, Liz Sullivan and Jim Steinle, the brother, mother and father of Kate Steinle, far left, who was shot to death on a pier, listen to their attorneys speak during a news conference on the steps of City Hall in San Francisco on Sept 1, 2015.Newsweek / Twitter; Eric Risberg / APFrom left, Brad Steinle, Liz Sullivan and Jim Steinle, the brother, mother and father of Kate Steinle, far left, who was shot to death on a pier by an illegal immigrant, listen to their attorneys speak during a news conference on the steps of City Hall in San Francisco on Sept 1, 2015. (Newsweek / Twitter; Eric Risberg / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 26, 2019 at 12:58pm
Modified March 26, 2019 at 4:08pm
Print

The parents of a woman fatally shot by an immigrant who wasn’t held for deportation proceedings cannot sue San Francisco for negligence over the death that touched off a fierce national debate, a U.S. appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday unanimously refused to reinstate a lawsuit the parents of Kate Steinle filed against San Francisco and its former sheriff, Ross Mirkarimi, in the July 2015 shooting by Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate.

The case sparked outrage across the country.

President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the shooting during his 2016 campaign to bolster his argument for tougher immigration policies and his opposition to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration officials.

Mirkarimi released Garcia-Zarate, a Mexican national, from jail three months before the shooting despite a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to inform them of his release date and hold him until they could pick him up for deportation proceedings.

TRENDING: Rick Perry Floats ‘Real New Green Deal’ of His Own, and It Could Change the Face of US Energy

Garcia-Zarate already had been deported five times.

An email to an attorney for Steinle’s family, Frank Pitre, was not immediately returned.

Do you think the Steinle family's lawsuit should be reinstated?

The facts of the case are “undeniably tragic,” 9th Circuit Judge Mark Bennett said, but the sheriff was well within his authority when he issued a memo that limited his department’s cooperation with immigration officials.

Bennett was nominated to the court by Trump, a frequent critic of the 9th Circuit.

“The tragic and unnecessary death of Steinle may well underscore the policy argument against Sheriff Mirkarimi’s decision to bar his employees from providing the release date of a many times convicted felon to ICE,” Bennett said. “But that policy argument can be acted upon only by California’s state and municipal political branches of government, or perhaps by Congress.”

Federal immigration laws cited by the plaintiffs also did not require Mirkarimi to provide Garcia-Zarate’s release date, Bennett said.

A San Francisco jury in 2017 acquitted Garcia-Zarate of murder but convicted him of illegal gun possession. Garcia-Zarate said a gun he found on the pier accidentally fired when he picked it up.

RELATED: Political Activist Laura Loomer Climbs Over Wall at Pelosi’s House To Stage Illegal Immigration Protest

He is also facing federal gun charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The gun used in the fatal shooting belonged to a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger who reported it stolen from his car parked in San Francisco.

Steinle’s parents also sued the federal government for negligence because the ranger had allegedly left the gun in plain view in an unlocked car on a downtown street. That suit is moving forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Microsoft: Seizure of sites Iranian hackers used for attacks
Court orders Russian ex-minister jailed for 2 months
Greece limits foreclosure protection after financial crisis
13 killed in military helicopter’s crash in Kazakhstan
Abrams on VP speculation: ‘You don’t run for second place’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×