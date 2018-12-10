Cowboys guard Martin leaves in 2nd half with knee injury

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin left in the second half with a knee injury against the Eagles on Sunday.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been battling a knee issue all season.

Philadelphia running back Corey Clement injured his right knee when he was stopped for a 4-yard loss late in the first quarter and didn’t return to the overtime loss. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat left in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Buffalo was down to third-string running back Marcus Murphy after LeSean McCoy was sidelined by a hamstring injury in the first quarter and Chris Ivory hurt his ankle in the third quarter of the loss to the Jets.

Starting linebacker Matt Milano was carted off the field after getting his leg tangled while stopping Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at the goal line.

Detroit was hit hard by injuries in its win over Arizona. In the span of three plays, the Lions lost defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and Da’Shawn Hand (shoulder).

Later in the half, right tackle Rick Wagner left with a concussion. The team also lost fullback Nick Bellore (ankle), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Cooper (back) and safety Charles Washington (hamstring).

Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom suffered a shoulder injury in the loss at San Francisco. Wideout Courtland Sutton nursed a thigh injury.

49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned after landing hard on his left ankle late in the game when he went down defending a pass on the sideline.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill had X-rays of his right ankle after the win over the Patriots. He acknowledged it didn’t feel good after the game. “I rolled it pretty good,” he said. “Got X-rays and buttoned it up tight.”

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed injured his right foot in the first quarter and did not return in the loss to the Giants. Rookie linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton left with a shoulder injury.

Texans receiver and kick returner Deandre Carter left in the first quarter against Indianapolis and was later ruled out with a concussion.

Colts right guard Mark Glowinski was carted to the locker room in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

